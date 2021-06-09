LOOK: This woman wins hands down with her pregnancy photo shoot

Most pregnancy photo shoots could be described as whimsical, feminine and sometimes sexy.

But throw in an enchanted forest setting, an eight-month pregnant mom-to-be who thrives on being in character, well then, you’ve got yourself a playbook of something mesmerising and unforgettable.

And we’re betting that’s what Twitter user @badgirlfriday wanted to achieve with her unusual photo shoot.

With a leafy forest in the background, the heavily pregnant model immersed herself in character of an old and wise wizard, something akin to Galdalf, one of the main characters in JRR Tolkien's novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Dressed in a velvet cloak and long, grey beard, @badgirlfriday makes things appear more authentic with her magical “staff”.

The results are a quirky take on the traditional pregnancy shoot and, for that very reason, her post went viral.

@badgirlfriday, who goes by the name Elissa, also shared with her followers that’s she due in three weeks, and would be calling her baby Beatrix Marigold (aka Bebe).

This is the baby! Her name is Beatrix Marigold (aka Bebe) and she will be here in about 3 weeks. I can't wait to meet her!



I'm losing some income while I take the full unpaid 12 week FMLA that we are allowed in the US so I'm accepting $! Venmo is rumblingspires 🧙‍♂️🤰💸 pic.twitter.com/lNUkWzlYzm — Elissa (@badgirlfriday) June 7, 2021

Her original post gained more than 6.3K retweets and 54.3K likes. Most tweeps shared her enthusiasm and commended her originality and energy.

“Lmao why did I not see this? Lol For the next bb that’s gonna be our little photo shoot," said one user.

Another said: “I'm never going to be pregnant, but if I were to be pregnant I'd want this energy oh my god.”

And another said: “Pregnancy photos usually freak me out but this is the BEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN.”