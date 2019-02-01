Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Association of Commonwealth Universities at University of London. Picture: Reuters

London - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to move into their new home at Windsor in March, a month before their first baby is due. Major work is under way at Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle but aides hope it will be finished in good time for the birth, due in late April or early May.

Builders are knocking four cottages into one palatial residence with its own yoga studio, but Meghan and Harry’s move out of Kensington Palace has fuelled speculation about how well she gets on with sister-in-law Kate.

The news came as the Duchess received a rock-star welcome from students on Thursday. In a black Givenchy coat and with her hair in a sleek and elegant topknot instead of her trademark messy bun, she was greeted by hundreds of screaming fans at City, University of London.

She braved icy-cold weather with bare legs and a pair of £495 (about R8 600) Manolo Blahnik beige suede stilettos with a 4.5 inch heel.

Although pregnant women are often advised to ditch towering heels, Meghan has resolutely stuck to hers.

It was her first official visit since it was announced she was taking over the Queen’s former role as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

She told of her concern for impoverished women who suffering due to the stigma around menstruation – and expressed shock at figures showing that 68 percent of UK university professors are white and male.

Daily Mail