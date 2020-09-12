Minnie Dlamini-Jones announces pregnancy with beautiful IG post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

TV personality and actress Minnie Dlamini Jones has finally let the cat out of the bag. The “Becoming Mrs Jones” star has announced her pregnancy on social media with a beautiful, inspirational post to mark her husband Quinton Jones’s birthday. The couple, who married in July 2017, made the announcement on Dlamini’s various social media platforms. Accompanied by a picture of Dlamini cradling her tummy, she wrote: “Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. “Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby. Best Bday present ever, I know lol.”

Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child.

Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol😂 #BecomingMamaJones 💎 #TheJoneses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pXhDNpa2wH — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) September 12, 2020

This is the first child for the couple.

As soon as the news broke, social media users were quick to comment with their congratulatory messages.

💖💖💖💖💖💖 — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) September 12, 2020

Celebrity friends, including Terry Pheto and Thembisa Nxumalo commented as well.

Congratulations angel♥️♥️♥️♥️😭😭😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽. — Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) September 12, 2020

Just a few months ago, Dlamini was forced to shut down rumours on her supposed pregnancy by posting a sizzling picture of herself in a bikini.

"I got my body back," the sports presenter captioned the sexy photo.

No word yet on how far along Mrs Jones is into her pregnancy, but we wish the couple all the best on their new journey.