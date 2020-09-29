Minnie Dlamini-Jones hints at her baby’s gender: The clue is in the detail

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones made an announcement that she was pregnant in a social media post, internet users went crazy and wished the couple well in their journey. In the post, Dlamini-Jones said “starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true”. “I could not have chosen a better man to be the father of our child,” she said. What many did not know was the fact that her maternity dress was also a hint to the baby’s gender. On Heritage Day, the mom-to-be shared more details on her dress and what it symbolised.

Dlamini-Jones explained that her outfit paid homage to her culture as a proud Zulu woman.

“In this image shot in my backyard, to represent where my child will be raised, I'm dressed in a bespoke Zulu pregnancy apron called ’Ingcayi’, handmade and beaded by Asanda Madyibi.”

Dlamini-Jones explained that historically the hide would have been a gift from her father-in-law from a hunt. The beadwork and design would have been handmade and gifted to her by mother-in-law with messages and symbols of the family lineage almost like the Western family crest.

The star pointed out that the patterns on her dress also revealed the gender of the unborn baby.

“The clothes she (a Zulu female) wears symbolises whether she is a girl, a woman, a wife, or a mother to be. The patterns on a maternity apron determine many things, among which is the sex of the baby,” she winked.

Many fans were left wondering as they analysed the dress. Is it a boy or a girl? Only time will tell.