‘My husband said if I had a water birth he would never forgive me’

FOR many parents, the experience of childbirth is what bonds them. In most cases, both partners are involved in the birth plan, but ultimately it’s the mother’s choice. One woman has found herself in a precarious position after having a discussion with her husband about childbirth.

Taking to parenting discussion forum Mumsnet, she shared her predicament with fellow mothers. “So I’m not pregnant but hoping to be in the next few months. I have previously told OH I would ideally like a water birth, which he was totally against. He is very much of the opinion that a ‘normal birth on land’ has worked for 1000s of years so why should I want to do something different,” she said. Taken by surprise, she said her husband has a strong opinion about natural birth.

“He believes that the more pain you go through, the better your bond with your baby, and cites statistics about mothers who have C-sections being more likely to develop PTSD or PND. “It’s like debating with a child. He doesn’t listen to my point of view or really take my feelings into consideration at all in the situation.” His exact words were: “I’d rather we find a woman who will carry your egg and give a normal birth than choosing to ‘lay my eggs in water when they should be laid in a nest’”.

“Am I being unreasonable to think that ultimately the way I give birth is my decision, and he should have more consideration for how I will feel in this whole thing?” she said. The post had gained more than 600 comments, many of which questioned her husband’s motives. Some even suggested she end the marriage.

“Errr well I wouldn’t be planning on having a baby with him first of all. He sounds like an arrogant sexist pig. No uterus, no opinion,” said a user. Another said: “It’s not too late to dump his pathetic misogynist a*** and have a child with an actual decent human being. “Also, how you give birth is your decision alone. He doesn’t get a say.”