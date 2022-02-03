Mzansi reacts to Jay Anstey’s fascinating DIY birth story

Legacy actress Jay Anstey gives Mzansi a front-row seat into her recent free birth experience, detailing intimate moments before her daughter Alya’s arrival, much to her fans’ delight. Jay and her partner, fellow Legacy actor and writer Sean-Marco Vorster welcomed their first child on December 6.

“On the 6th of December, we free-birthed a beautiful soul into the world. Our darling Ayla is pure perfection,” revealed Jay. She added: “Will share more when we are further rested.” And, indeed, she kept her word.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jay shared the whole birth free-birth experience, also known as DIY birth, which was all captured on camera. According to health.com, free birth or unassisted childbirth or what many refer to as DIY birth is birthing at home without a doctor, midwife, or another trained health professional in attendance. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jay shared snaps from the incredible moments, with a caption: “No doctors. No midwife. No doula. No interference.

She started by explaining that she woke up in the early hours of Monday morning, December 6, just after her water broke. “Intense contractions began right away. We had an app that timed my contractions and Sean-Marco along with my mom and dad started filling up the birth pool as they were rapidly getting closer together. “After a few hours of walking around (and throwing up twice from pain) I felt it was time to get into the water, “ she said.

“It was me and Sean-Marco in a pool, breathing through each excruciating contraction. At some point, my mom joined and sat at the base of the pool giving me support (and coconut water! As the hours passed I was now deep in a ‘trance’ focussing on breathing and remaining calm. I felt as she moved into the birthing canal and even though it was very difficult I didn’t push, I just breathed.” After 10 hours Jay said she thought she “couldn’t handle the pain” anymore, then the baby announced her anticipated arrival. In her post, Jay revealed that it was Sean-Marco who delivered their daughter into the world.

“His hands were the first to touch her and the only faces she looked upon were those of her family. She cried beautifully, we checked her vitals and she was happy and perfect. Everything I had wanted for her. Her perfect birth.” She continued: “Three hours passed and sadly my placenta decided not to come out. So I had to head to the hospital to remove the placenta surgically. I wasn’t upset that I ended up in hospital because I gave our little one the birth she deserved. The star paid a moving tribute to her man and baby daddy for his support.

“I don’t think many men could’ve done what he did … What a man.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay (@jayanstey) Fans and friends flooded Jay’s comment sections, commending her on her life choice, also thanking her for sharing her remarkable story. “Damn Jay. You are beyond powerfully strong,” commented celebrity chef Lorna Maseko.

“Magical✨❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations!,” said actor and TV presenter Maps Maponyane. “Argghhhh man… 🥺🥺🥺 I love you guys!” wrote television producer Bonga Perc Vilakazi. “This is history 💯💯💯your strength is beyond measure ❤️❤️❤️,” added Boitumelo Kasani.

“So beautiful my angel congratulations ❤️,” said TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Meanwhile, Reandi Grey, who plays Elisabeth Price recently welcomed her second baby with her husband Dewald Grey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reandi grey (@cheerfullygrey) The duo’s on-screen sister Maryanne Barlow, who plays felicity Price in the popular drama series, is also set to be a mom soon.