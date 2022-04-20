Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Natasha Thahane's grandmothers show her love at her baby shower

Natasha Thahane. Picture: Lenz Hub Studio

Published 2h ago

Actress Natasha Thahane, who is expecting her first child, recently hosted a baby shower.

Organised by Nono Events, the baby shower took place at Suitability Gardens.

The “Blood and Water” star wore an orange dress by Haute Africa and styled her hair into straight-up cornrows.

She was surrounded by friends and family, with her grandmothers taking centre stage.

From the pictures she posted on Instagram, you could tell that her special day was filled with warmth and love.

Thahane announced her pregnancy in early March, by posting a picture showing her baby bump.

Although she didn’t reveal who her baby daddy is, there are speculations that her ex-boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch might be the father.

The pair were in a relationship last year, giving couple goals by going on baecation and posting each other on social media.

However, their romance didn’t last long as they slowly stopped posting to each other, and eventually unfollowed one another.

Lorch even declared himself as a single man in an Instagram live video.

“Ai mina guys I am single. I am looking for someone to marry me,” he said when his fans asked him about his relationship with the mother-to-be.

Thobile Mazibuko