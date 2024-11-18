Navigating postpartum: effective remedies for hair loss, fatigue and mood swings

Giving birth is one of life’s most profound experiences. The joy of welcoming a new life into the world is often accompanied by physical and emotional challenges that can overwhelm new mothers. While the focus tends to be on the newborn, it is equally important to prioritise the mother's well-being during the postpartum period.

Common postpartum issues like hair loss, fatigue and mood swings can take a toll on one’s overall health. Luckily, there are simple, effective home remedies that can help alleviate these challenges. Postpartum hair loss Hair loss after childbirth, also known as postpartum alopecia, is a common issue. Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian Barker have been open about their struggles with postpartum hair shedding.

In an interview with WWD.com, the reality TV star shared that she experienced hair loss after the birth of all four of her children, particularly while breastfeeding. Her solution? A combination of hair oil treatments and bone broth. Kourtney Kardashian opening up about her struggles with postpartum hair shedding. Picture: Instagram Home remedies for hair loss: Nourishing hair oils: Rich oils like coconut oil, castor oil, and argan oil can strengthen hair and reduce shedding. Massage these oils into your scalp 2–3 times a week to stimulate blood circulation and nourish hair follicles.

Bone broth: As Kardashian Baker mentioned, bone broth is rich in collagen, which can support hair strength and growth. Drinking a cup of bone broth daily (or even a few times a week) can promote healthier hair and overall skin elasticity. Foods rich in vitamins and minerals, like spinach, eggs, and sweet potatoes, can help combat hair loss. Picture: Nopal 17 /Pexels Avoid overstyling: Try to limit the use of heat-styling tools like blow dryers and straighteners. Letting your hair air dry and embracing a more natural style can prevent further damage. Diet tip

Foods rich in vitamins and minerals, like spinach, eggs, and sweet potatoes, can help combat hair loss. These are high in vitamins A, C, D and E, which are vital for hair growth and scalp health. Postpartum fatigue Fatigue is another common postpartum complaint. The demands of caring for a newborn, coupled with sleepless nights, can leave new mothers feeling drained. While rest is essential, there are also natural remedies that can help boost energy levels.

Home remedies for fatigue Hydration: Dehydration is often an overlooked cause of fatigue. Drinking enough water is crucial, especially for breastfeeding mothers. Aim for at least 8 –10 glasses of water a day. Adding electrolytes to your water can also help maintain energy levels. Herbal teas: Certain herbal teas, like chamomile or ginger, can help soothe and relax the body. Ginger tea, in particular, has anti-inflammatory properties that can combat fatigue and increase circulation, resulting in more energy.

Certain herbal teas, like chamomile or ginger, can help soothe and relax the body. Picture: Mareefe /Pexels Power naps: While getting a full night’s sleep might be unrealistic with a newborn, taking short 20–30 minute naps throughout the day can be a game-changer for energy restoration. Diet tip: Incorporating iron-rich foods like lentils, spinach, and lean meats can prevent iron deficiency, a common cause of postpartum fatigue. Omega-3-rich foods like flaxseeds and walnuts can also boost brain function and energy levels.

Postpartum mood swings The emotional rollercoaster that follows childbirth can be overwhelming. Hormonal changes, lack of sleep, and the pressure of caring for a newborn can lead to mood swings, irritability, or even postpartum depression. While professional help is crucial for severe cases, there are natural ways to help manage these emotional highs and lows.

Home remedies for mood swings Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3s found in fish oil, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are known to support brain health and can help balance mood. Studies have shown that Omega-3s can reduce symptoms of postpartum depression and anxiety. Exercise: Light physical activity, like walking or yoga, releases endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Even a 10-minute walk outdoors can elevate your mood and reduce stress levels.

Mindfulness & meditation: Practising mindfulness or deep breathing exercises can calm the mind and encourage a sense of balance. Apps like Headspace or Calm offer short, guided meditations that can be easily incorporated into a busy new mom’s routine. Diet tip Magnesium-rich foods like bananas, almonds, and dark chocolate help to regulate mood and reduce stress. Consider adding these to your daily meals or snacks.

Postpartum constipation Constipation is a frequent postpartum issue, especially after a C-section or if pain medications were used during labour. The discomfort from constipation can add to the stress of caring for a newborn, but there are natural remedies that can offer relief. Home remedies for constipation