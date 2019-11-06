London - The clitoris doesn’t exist solely for sexual pleasure but has a reproductive purpose too, an expert claims.
Professor Roy Levin of the University of Sheffield reviewed dozens of studies and concluded that the clitoris helps to create the "best possible conditions" for becoming pregnant.
In the journal Clinical Anatomy, he says that stimulating it activates changes in the reproductive tract.
This readies it "to receive and process sperm to achieve possible fertilisation of the egg."
The changes include "a shift in the position of the cervix... which prevents semen from travelling into the uterus too rapidly, thus allowing sperm time to become mobile and activated to fertilise the egg."