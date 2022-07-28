New mom rakes in the cash by selling pregnancy pics on OnlyFans

Talk about a side hustle blowing up. Danish blogger and TV personality Fie Laursen is making a fortune by selling baby bump photos of herself on OnlyFans.

The new mom, who had already given birth, noticed her more than 195K followers on Instagram were taking an interest in her expanding pregnancy bump pics, so she decided to cash in on their weird fetish. Laursen, who charges $19 (about R300) per monthly subscription for her content on OnlyFans, made the most of her new fuller figure and took tons of pregnancy photos before giving birth to her son in early June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIE LAURSEN (@fiececilias) According to the Daily Star, she’s already “scheduled a year’s worth of erotic snaps and videos of her pregnant self.” And to those thinking she’s profiting off her pregnancy, she had a message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIE LAURSEN (@fiececilias) Shortly after the birth of her son, Laursen posted a picture on Instagram with the accompanying caption: “I’m sure all the crooked paths I took in life before you… led me to be the best mother for you,” translated the New York Post.

Remember that famous picture of a pregnant Demi Moore on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Life is Rubbish (@mod.ernlifeisrubbish)

It became a symbol in modern pop culture, where being pregnant was seen as sexy and erotic. Pregnancy fetishism, also known as maiesiophilia or maieusophoria, is a context where pregnancy is seen by individuals or cultures as an erotic phenomenon, according to Wikipedia.com. Laursen could find herself close to becoming a millionaire.