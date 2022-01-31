Nick Cannon sparks speculation he's going to be a dad again

Nick Cannon is reportedly set to become a father for the eighth time. In photographs from a baby shower, obtained by TMZ, the 41-year-old actor was seen cradling real estate agent Bre Tiesi's bump, as it was revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

The pair also held hands and hugged as they walked along the beach in Malibu at the gathering on Sunday suggesting they were hosting the gender reveal party. Bre finalised her divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel in November. The baby shower comes after Nick's five-month-old son Zen tragically died from a brain tumour last month.

Nick said telling his other children – also including four-year-old son Golden, 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, and seven-month-old twins Zion and Zillion – was “pretty intense”, but his brood have helped him cope with the loss.

He said: "Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a four-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense. But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey." The 'Wild 'N Out' star – who had Zen with Alyssa Scott – was by his son’s side when he passed away on December 5, and said being with Zen at the time was a “blessing”. He added: "I see it as a blessing that I got to be there. Alyssa says, 'I think he was just waiting for you.'"

Nick - who also has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey - previously claimed he will keep having kids if that's "God's plan" for him. The entertainer, who slammed the idea that any of his children were conceived by accident, was speaking after he became a dad for the seventh time in July 2021. Zen's arrival into the world marked Nick’s fourth child in a matter of months.

The star and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen into the world in December 2020, and Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Zyon and Zillion in June. And the 'Masked Singer' host suggested he'll keep adding to his brood. He told said: "God willing, man. We'll see. If God sees it that way, then that's what I'm gonna keep doing."

However, he later vowed to try and stop having any more - until 2022 "at least". Speaking on the 'Drink Champs' podcast, he said: "I'm trying to chill out though. "I'm chilling out.

"I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. "I didn't say I'm perfect.

"I love all my kids. "I'm celibate right now. "I'm trying to go - I'm gonna see if I can make it to 2022.