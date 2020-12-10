Nikki Bella feared she would miscarry when she got sick while pregnant

Nikki Bella feared she would miscarry when she got sick whilst pregnant. The 'Bella Twins' star - who welcomed son Matteo into the world three months ago - admits she feared she would lose her baby when she was diagnosed with influenza. Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, Nikki - who has son Matteo with fiance Artem Chigvintsev - shared: "When I was at the doctor, they were really scared. Because I got it so bad they were afraid I was gonna miscarry ... I finally got so bad, the doctors were like, 'You have to be on Tamiflu ... I think Tamiflu, is it called? For pregnant women. "I remember I was just like, I can't believe I'm taking this. Like, this sucks for my baby." Meanwhile, Nikki previously revealed she was suffering from postpartum depression.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler explained: "This past week, Brie and I, we were in Phoenix packing up our homes, filming ‘Total Bellas’.

“I had Matteo on my own; still had a whole house to pack up - I did have help on that, but you still have to do so much - filming on top of it, and I had a massive breakdown ... It's hard when you know your baby loves what you provide for him, like how feeding time is, how the song you sing when you swaddle him up or how you rock him and those things.

“So sometimes it's hard not to get mom guilt or feel like I'm just a failure as a mom when I'm not giving him those things and I'm letting someone else do it and he's fussy and he's crying and he's upset."