No, it’s not a food baby! Britney Spears announces she’s pregnant

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker - who last year was freed from a conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her financial, healthcare and professional decisions- shared that she is expecting a new addition to her family with her husband Sam Asghari but first thought she was just “food pregnant”.

The 40-year-old pop star - who part of the controversial legal arrangement had a contraceptive device fitted - wrote on Instagram on Monday: “ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby [baby emoji] … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant [pregnant woman emoji] [three monkey covering eyes emoji] It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it [six anxious face emoji]… I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money [cash emoji] shot of me [camera emoji] like they unfortunately already have …

Britney - who already has two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex Kevin Federline - admitted that he she experienced mental health issues during her previous pregnancies when “women didn’t talk about it”.

She said: “it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible [sad emoji] … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret [shh emoji] [three anxious face emoji] … This time I will be doing yoga [yoga emoji] every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love [two pink hearts emoji] !!!

The ‘Circus’ hitmaker was inspired to find out after her recent trip to Hawaii and wondering "what happened to" her tummy. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back [three shrug emojis]… I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly [crazy eyes emoji] !!!”