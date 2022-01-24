Olivia Munn gets post-partum boost with hairstyling treat

Olivia Munn is feeling "a little less post partum" after a surprise hairstyling session from her friend Kiley Fitzgerald. The 41-year-old actress - who welcomed her and partner John Mulaney's son Malcolm into the world in November - received a mood-boosting treat from her friend Kiley Fitzgerald, who unexpectedly dropped into her house to give her some pampering.

Olivia shared a photo on Instagram of Kiley doing her hair while she cradled Malcolm on her lap and wrote: "When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere. "Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM! [heart emojis] (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress has been candid with her fans since giving birth to her first child and admitted last week she had been struggling to breastfeed. In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply... "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

In another Story, she shared a picture of her puppy cuddled up with her pillow, and quipped: "At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow." Olivia also posted a poll asking her follows if anyone else was sharing her struggles, while over half of the people responding agreed with her.

She had asked: "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?" Olivia and John have been quite private about their personal lives since getting together, and the actress' pregnancy wasn’t announced by the pair until the “Saturday Night Live” star made a surprise announcement during an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”. When speaking about the past year, he said: "I packed a lot into this ... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]...