Perfect Valentine's gift: Blue Mbombo announces pregnancy

Media personality and reality TV star Blue Mbombo took to social media on Monday to announce to her fans that she’s expecting her first child. In the breathtaking video, Blue is seen wearing a white flowy dress, with her hair tied in a perfect bun while cruising around in a classic Mercedes cabriolet.

In another scene, Blue is seen running to a baby stroller covered with white roses before revealing her growing baby bump, with Teeks’ hit track Oh I prayed for you, lyrics playing in the background. Alongside the video, she penned: “We plan but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you, Lord, for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans 🙏🏼❤️. Couldn’t have asked for a better valentines gift.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) Celebrities and fans alike took to various social media platforms to send messages of congratulations to the new mom.

Former Miss South Africa and radio host Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni wrote: “Congratulations beautiful❤️” “Aaahhhh my duchess … ❤️❤️❤️Congratulations🎉🎉🎉 Modimo o moholo…(God is great)” said celerity chef Lorna Maseko. Television host and soon-to-be-mom Ayanda Thabethe added: “Gooooosebumps … this is so beautiful!! Congratulations my lovely! You’re gonna be an incredible mommy.”

“Congrats beautiful 😍 you will be an incredible mommy ❤️❤️❤️,” added Happiness Ever After actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. “Congratulations Blue! You are going to be the most amazing mommy! ☺️✨🥳🥳🥳,” tweeted Kings of Joburg actress Buhle Samuels. Blue is among local and international celebs who in recent times stunned their million fans by unveiling their pregnancy bellies.

Rihanna recently announced her pregnancy when she posted snaps of herself showcasing her baby bump in an oversized unbuttoned pink jacket, paired with colourful jewels. The cute snaps featured Rihanna’s boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky. Former Top Billing host Ayanda Thabethe also unveiled her baby bump, in an adorable video of herself walking on sand dunes.