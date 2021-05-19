Princess Beatrice is pregnant, Buckingham Palace confirms

LONDON - Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, is expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace said.

The baby, the first for Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her property developer husband, is due to be born this autumn.

"The queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the Palace said in a statement.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.“

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.



The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.



📸 The couple on their wedding day in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/oCHZLBa8oT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2021

The princess, the ninth-in-line to the throne, and her husband wed at Windsor Castle in July in a scaled-down private ceremony that took place without the usual pomp and fanfare that royal weddings usually attract because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise secret wedding on the grounds of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home of Royal Lodge in September 2020.

In the meantime, Beatrice is looking to buy a new family home.

According to Bang Showbiz, the 32-year-old royal and her husband had been living in a £20 000-a-year four-bedroom apartment in St. James Palace - which she originally shared with her sister, Princess Eugenie - but the couple have been house hunting in and around the Cotswolds, where they are on the lookout for a "sizeable" abode.

Related video: