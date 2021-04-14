Queen ’understands why Meghan can’t attend funeral’ as her due date looms closer

Many avid royal watchers have been speculating about when the Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth to her second child. Although the former working royals haven’t revealed their baby’s due date, judging by reports that Markle was advised not to travel to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral for medical reasons, reports speculate that their baby is expected to arrive in early June. The Sunday Telegraph reported that she would go on maternity leave in four weeks. While paying tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Harry made reference to his unborn child, saying: "You will be sorely missed, but always remembered— by the nation and the world. "Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Prince Harry, who is currently in the U.K. at Frogmore Cottage ahead of Saturday’s funeral, has written a tribute to grandfather Prince Philip on behalf of him and his family: pic.twitter.com/9jYEMyf7ur — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2021

But while the British media portrayed Markle’s non-attendance as the ultimate betrayal, a source close to the royal family said that she had been in contact with Queen Elizabeth.

"It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather's passing," a California source told PEOPLE, adding that after Philip's death Meghan and Harry "were in contact with the queen."

"Meghan expressed condolences. The queen understands why she can't travel at the moment," the source added.

In the meantime, Harry is isolating at Frogmore Cottage, the residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Sun tabloid reported that he was spotted emerging from a British Airways flight at London's Heathrow airport on Sunday afternoon, and was then whisked away in a black Range Rover.