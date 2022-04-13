Rihanna wasn't "planning" to have a child. The 34-year-old singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, and has insisted they were just having "fun" in the bedroom and just so happen to get pregnant.

Speaking in a cover interview for the May issue of Vogue magazine, Rihanna said when asked if her pregnancy was planned: "Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s***. We just had fun. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning, and our journey began.”

The Fenty Beauty founder also revealed that she isn't planning a traditional baby shower, as she wants everyone to "be plastered and crawling out". She told the fashion bible: "No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing.

“I mean, it’s lit for a lot of people — I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself — it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.” And when it comes to revealing the gender of the unborn tot, the 'Diamonds' hitmaker insisted she won't be hosting a gender reveal party and will wait until the couple is ready to share the sex of their little bundle. She said: “I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mom? When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them.”

Rihanna also revealed she would love to raise her child in her home country of Barbados, but she admits that's unlikely. She said: “That gets difficult to say. “Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way. But realistically, it probably won’t be.”

