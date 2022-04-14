Rihanna’s pregnancy cravings include salted tangerines during her pregnancy

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky and admitted that while she normally "hates desserts", throughout her pregnancy she is craving chocolate donuts and tangerines covered in salt. She said: "I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-​covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever.

“Tangerines too. They have to be to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them. Trust me, it's a thing." The “Umbrella” hitmaker - who previously dated the likes of Chris Brown and Drake before getting together with the “Everyday” rapper - also explained that she is more likely to say "yes" to things during her pregnancy because she knows things will change after she has given birth.

Speaking in a cover interview for the May issue of Vogue magazine, she added: "I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this. At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am.” In other words, 'None of the dials are turned down.'" However, when asked if her pregnancy was planned, the billionaire Fenty Beauty founder admitted that while a baby may not specifically have been on the cards, she certainly wasn't against it. She said: "Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s***. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began."