Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actress Rose McGowan accepted that she had an abortion and says she does not regret her decision.



The "Grindhouse" star opened up about her decision via Twitter on Friday, as she responded to a statistic that one in four women has terminated a pregnancy before the age of 45, reports aceshowbiz.com.





"I have had an abortion and I support this message," the 45-year-old actress wrote.





"I am not ashamed, nor should you be. That 60 per cent of those who choose to have abortions are already mothers says a lot - they understand more than anyone. I was on birth control and it failed. I realized I could not bring a child into my world and simultaneously change the world."





Gowan did not reveal when she had her abortion but said she has no regrets about terminating an unwanted pregnancy.





"I do not regret my decision and it was not made lightly. If you do not want an abortion, don't get one. My body, my choice, my life."





The former "Charmed" star hit headlines in 2017 when she became one of the first women to publicly accuse disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, claiming the movie mogul raped her in a hotel during the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.





Weinstein was arrested in New York in May 2018 and charged with rape and a variety of other sexual crimes.





- IANS