Barely three months old, Baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is the apple of his parents' eye. But according to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be expecting baby No.2 as early as next year. With bumper-to-bumper trips planned this year, royal expert Melanie Bromley said that the couple could be announcing new baby news after completing their royal duties.

When asked by fans whether another baby could on the way, Bromley, E! chief correspondent said: "I do, and I think it will be really soon. I think she will be pregnant by this time next year."

"They have Africa in the fall, which will keep them really busy, so after that."

Her predictions may not be that far off as betting firm Coral has been receiving bets on when the next baby announcement will be made.

Spokesperson Alex Apati told The Mirror: "We have been inundated over the last few days with bets on Harry and Meghan having a second baby in 2020, and as always with gambles of this kind, there is seldom smoke without fire.

"Baby fever could soon be taking over the royal family once again and despite only giving birth a matter of weeks ago, we wouldn't be surprised if Harry and Meghan have the bug."