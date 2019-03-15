All white ensembles are a cornerstone of Meghan's chic maternity wardrobe, as seen this week on Commonwealth Day. Pictures: Reuters

Since the announcement of her pregnancy in October last year, all eyes have been on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Next month, the US actress, who married Britain’s Prince Harry, will introduce the world to a new kind of royal heir.

Meghan is American, a celebrity and a divorcee. She is a new age royal, creating new traditions and surely, renewed interest in the monarch.

Her baby will hold equal interest and set a new precedent.

As a Hollywood actress Meghan has done many things a royal wouldn't dare. The magazine shoot above is case in point.

In fashion, her influence has been dubbed The Meghan Effect. Essentially the Duchess need only wear an outfit to have it sell out.

As she and Harry concluded their last royal tour before the baby arrives, which was to Morocco, it’s the best time to look at how she handled maternity.

Many will remember the Givenchy coat that sent Twitter abuzz during Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Brookbank’s wedding. Its loose fit sparked speculations of a pregnancy.

Coats are par for the course in the colder parts of the year in England, Meghan chose tailored jackets for a chic look.

Meghan wore a number of long coats though, including a Martin Grant trench and Burberry jacket.

They will also remember the red dress she wore when she arrived in TongaTongo, which famously still had on a price tag – one of a few show-stopper red numbers she’s worn. M eghan’s arkleThe Duchess wore a bespoke red Valentino dress when she arrived in Casablanca last week.

However, her wardrobe comprised mostly of neutrals, lots of white, stripes and monochromatic colour schemes.

Meghan dazzled in this a very sparkly Roland Mouret gown.

Who could forget the white Calvin Klein dress and white Amanda Wakeley coat she wore for a gala performance at the Natural History Museum in London.

When she met the British Ambassador to Morocco, Meghan Markle wore a bespoke caped gown by Dior, plus a matching gold clutch and pumps from the same designer.

Meghan in Dior.

Another famous cape dress was the blue Safiyaa tulip-sleeved number she wore in Fiji.



Meghan Markle in Carolina Herrera.

She wore a custom blue Carolina Herera gown to meet Mohammed VI of Morrocco at the royal palace. South African designer Katherine Montague, said she loved the simplicity and practicality of Meghan’s wardrobe.

“Meghan wears muted colours head to toe. These are clever garments because they show off the bump but not the weight, which in reality you’re putting on everywhere.

“The garments have clean lines and are timeless – which any pregnant woman can emulate to be modern and chic while expecting.”