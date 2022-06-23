‘Selling Sunset’ star Maya Vander suffers miscarriage 6 months after stillbirth

The 40-year-old reality star – who has Aiden, three, and Elle, two, with her husband Dave – was expecting a son back in 2021 but lost the baby during the birthing process.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with fans that she had miscarried 10 weeks into her latest pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram: "I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth… but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessings and I am so lucky to be their mother!"(sic)

The former 'Selling Sunset' star concluded her post by urging her 1.3 million followers to "hug and love the people (they) care about”, and reminded them to "not take things for granted".