‘Selling Sunset’ star Maya Vander suffers miscarriage 6 months after stillbirth

Maya Vander has suffered a miscarriage just six months after a stillbirth.
The 40-year-old reality star – who has Aiden, three, and Elle, two, with her husband Dave – was expecting a son back in 2021 but lost the baby during the birthing process.
She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with fans that she had miscarried 10 weeks into her latest pregnancy.
She wrote on Instagram: "I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth… but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessings and I am so lucky to be their mother!"(sic)
The former 'Selling Sunset' star concluded her post by urging her 1.3 million followers to "hug and love the people (they) care about”, and reminded them to "not take things for granted".
Vander had previously described getting pregnant again as part of the "healing process".
She said: "I have my moments, that's part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss. I think part of healing is getting pregnant again. I hope I will. We'll see."
Despite her heartbreak, Vander explained during the 'Selling Sunset' reunion show that she felt "very lucky" to have two "beautiful children".
She revealed that had she received the autopsy report after the death of her son.
She said: "We just got the autopsy back and it was just a bad accident with the (umbilical) cord mixed with some swallowed placenta."