Singer and songwriter Keke Wyatt is expecting her 11th child
American singer and songwriter Keke Wyatt is expecting her 11th child.
She took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting another baby with her third husband Zackariah Darring.
She posted a picture of a family portrait with the caption: “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1 to the Wyatt Bunch’! Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture, but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!”
She also posted another picture of herself wearing a red gown by Andrae Crenshaw, showing off the henna on her big belly.
Wyatt’s unborn baby will be her 11th. At age 18, she married her then road manager Rahmat Morton and had three children.
After their separation, she married Michael Jamar Ford in 2010, with whom she has four children.
The couple separated in August 2018, and a few months later, she rekindled with her childhood sweetheart Zackariah Darring.
She and Darring have two children together and are currently expecting their third.
Speaking of making babies, Nick Cannon, notorious for making babies with multiple women, is rumoured to be expecting his ninth child.
In an interview with Dr Laura Berman on The Language of Love podcast, he admitted that all his pregnancies were a decision between him and the mother involved.
His eighth pregnancy was announced barely a month after his 5-month-old baby Zen passed away from a brain tumour.