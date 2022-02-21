Singer and songwriter Keke Wyatt is expecting her 11th child

She took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting another baby with her third husband Zackariah Darring.

She posted a picture of a family portrait with the caption: “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1 to the Wyatt Bunch’! Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture, but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!”

She also posted another picture of herself wearing a red gown by Andrae Crenshaw, showing off the henna on her big belly.

Wyatt’s unborn baby will be her 11th. At age 18, she married her then road manager Rahmat Morton and had three children.