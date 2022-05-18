So about that vasectomy consultation – what the doctor say, Nick Cannon?

Nick Cannon had a consultation for a vasectomy. The 41-year-old actor – who has 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, five-year-old son Golden and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, while his and Alyssa Scott’s son Zen died at five months old – is expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi and he admitted while he is “blessed”, he wants to “take care” of his children.

He told E!’s Daily Pop that he had a “vasectomy consultation” and added: “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

The Masked Singer star also finds “solace” and “peace” in his kids, despite admitting he isn’t sure if he planned to have such a big family. He said: “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose.” Having children with several different mothers has presented some challengers, and Nick confessed to having “guilt” about needing to divide his attention.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going. “Especially right now when they’re younger. “We was doing little league with my 5-year-old (Golden Cannon) this weekend.

“We got swim practice this week. “I take my kids to school every morning. “I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, (twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11) had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

