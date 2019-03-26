Alanis Morissette is expecting her third child. Picture: AP

Alanis Morissette is expecting her third child. The You Oughta Know hitmaker - who is already a mother to Onyx Solace, two, and Ever Imre, eight - has announced the exciting news about her growing family, as she also teased new music was on its way.

Captioning a picture of herself in the studio, with her baby bump clearly on display underneath her black dress, she wrote alongside heart and praying emojis: "so much NEWness... (sic)"

Meanwhile, Alanis previously likened the birth of her daughter - her youngest child - to 1970s horror movie, Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

She said: "It was terrifying, but then once we heard her, and once she cried [and] I pulled her up and she started breastfeeding, I was just like, 'Ah.' It gets gnarlier and gnarlier. I think the words Texas Chainsaw Massacre were used when [my midwife and doula] walked in. It's pretty gnarly, but it's not meant to be all clean and perfect. We are animals. It's like an 18-wheeler careening through your whole body. It's beyond pain. I have a high tolerance for pain ... this trumped all ...

"Souleye caught Onyx. He was coaching me and I was coaching him. [The midwife] came and we were, all three of us, just kind of stunned. But I'd seen so many videos of women giving birth in water with dolphins and fields. I knew that the babies, when there's a low-risk birth, come out in whatever way they come out.

"I thought it would take a few hours and it took literally 59 minutes. And she flew out. And then, about half an hour later, everyone stormed in and they had their capes on and they just cleaned up and helped [with] everything. I was just crawling for about two or three weeks because every time I stood up, I was going to pass out."