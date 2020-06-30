Source rubbishes claims of Meghan embarrassing Harry with pregnancy announcement

A new book has made some startling claims about the Duchess of Sussex. According to "Royals At War", a book by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, Prince Harry was left embarrassed and less than impressed when his wife divulged she was pregnant at his cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding. The revelation reportedly left the bride's mother Sarah Ferguson "furious" because of the huge social gaffe. According to the book, Duchess Meghan is said to have revealed she was carrying her first child when celebrating Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials with the rest of the royal family on October 12, 2018. But her big announcement didn't go down well with her husband. The authors claim the announcement left Prince Harry, who is currently living in LA with his wife and son, feeling "embarrassed", the Daily Mail reported.

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal – stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah," wrote Howard and Tillett.

Meghan and Prince Harry told the public they were expecting their first child on the eve of their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand on October 15, 2018.

At the time, royal fans criticised the couple for making the announcement so close to Eugenie's wedding.

Interestingly enough, the new book comes just as Harry and Meghan's very own tell-all book called "Finding Freedom" is due for release in August.

But adding fire to the flame for "Royals At War" is that a source revealed to Harper's Bazaar that the royal couple did not break their baby news at the wedding.

The source claimed that the queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Eugenie and Jack all knew about Meghan's pregnancy before the nuptials, but the big day was the first time they saw the couple in person to congratulate them.