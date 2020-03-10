Spicy! Pregnant Katy Perry is craving hot sauce

Katy Perry is craving hot sauce during her pregnancy. The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker has confessed she has a bit of a hankering for Tabasco sauce since announcing the happy news that her and her fiance Orlando Bloom are set to welcome their first kid together. Speaking on Smallzy's Surgery on Monday, she said: "I'm not a fan of spicy foods, and all of a sudden all I want to eat is spice! ... After getting pregnant, I literally pulled out this bedazzled Tabasco bottle [and said], 'You are my holy grail, I will bring you everywhere!' I've never been a fan of spice, but spice up your life!'" Meanwhile, Katy previously revealed her pregnancy was planned, as she has admitted she and Orlando were actively trying to start a family together. She said: "It wasn’t an accident. I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to pop in like this."

The star shared the news on Wednesday when she dropped the music video for ‘Never Worn White’, which at the end showed her cradling her baby bump.

Katy then confirmed the news in a subsequent Instagram video, admitting it is "the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep”.

She said: "I'm late ... but you already knew that. There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.

"So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore. I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you."