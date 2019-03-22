Picture: Pixabay

INDIA - In a tragic incident, the head of a baby that had died in its mother's womb got separated during delivery at the primary health centre in Koovathur village in the Kancheepurm district, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials of the Directorate of Public Health, the baby had died in the womb. During the delivery, the head got separated while the torso got stuck in the mother's body.

The woman was later shifted to Chengalpattu Medical Hospital where the baby's torso was removed. Her condition is stated to be normal.

She was admitted to the health centre for delivery on Sunday after she developed labour pain.

While the woman's relatives alleged medical negligence, the officials denied the charges.

- IANS