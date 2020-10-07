Surprise! Kelly Rowland reveals she’s pregnant with gorgeous magazine cover

At age 39, US singer Kelly Rowland looks every inch a goddess. And now the former Destiny’s Child member has revealed she’s pregnant with her second child. Making the November cover of Women’s Health magazine, Rowland said: "We had been talking about it loosely, and then Covid happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens.’“ Rowland, who is married to her managed Tim Weatherspoon, is mother to Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, age five. She shared with the magazine that she was hesitant to break the news publicly, especially now when the world is experiencing a global pandemic. View this post on Instagram SURPRISE!! My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week! A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 7, 2020 at 5:05am PDT Instead she chose her big reveal by showing off her growing baby bump on the cover of the lifestyle magazine.

"But you still want to remind people that life is important," she said. "And being able to have a child... I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

No doubt the new addition to the family will be loved as much as their big brother. Rowland frequently takes to social media to sing Jewell’s praises.

Three days ago, she posted a picture of the two with the caption: “MY HEARTBEAT!!

“Everything I do, I do it for you!

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

“You make my world turn in ways

“I never thought! You changed my life!

“Had one of those moments with you, tonight that made my heart explode and it felt like we were in our own little bubble! #Crazy”