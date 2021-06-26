Tan France trolled over baby announcement

Tan France received a number of "really horrible" messages when he announced he and husband Rob France are expecting a baby via surrogate. The “Queer Eye” star revealed in April he and husband Rob France will welcome a son into the world via surrogate this summer, and though most people were supportive of the happy news, he was shocked by some of the responses they received.

He told Us Weekly magazine: "I posted the announcement, and we were inundated with beautiful, beautiful messages. "But five percent, maybe three percent, were really horrible. And it was, basically like, ‘This is terrible you’re doing this. Babies should only be conceived naturally.’” The 38-year-old star believes there's a lot of misconceptions about surrogacy and wishes people “understood the process better.”

He added: “People seemed to think that I was kidnapping the lady, raping her and trapping [her] in my basement, tying her it to a radiator until she had my baby. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. People wanted to be my surrogate. We have a wonderful relationship. "I think that there’s a really archaic idea of what surrogacy and IVF is.

"These children, these babies are real babies. The amount of times I hear that they’re artificial babies … they are not artificial babies.” Although the style expert initially responded to the negative comments to try and educate people, he ultimately decided to block some of the most unkind people.

He said: “I responded to a couple of [them] saying, ‘I think you’ve misunderstood what IVF and what surrogacy is, because to go through surrogacy, you have to go through IVF and I don’t think you’ve understood what it is. Please understand that this woman volunteered to be a surrogate.' “So, I only responded to two and I left those comments up for a while. And then I just blocked those people.” Tan was also shocked at how "superficial" people can be when it comes to choosing a surrogate.