Ask any parent and they'll say the joy of seeing their baby on a scan for the first time is indescribable. It's that giddy feeling you get while watching them suck their thumb or flashing half a smile. For Iyanna Carrington, from Richmond, Virginia, the experience wasn't quite what she expected. After going for her 24-week scan, the 17-year-old was shocked into disbelief. She was looking forward to discovering the baby's sex, but was met instead with a sinister grin.

"I'd never seen anything like it. I love this devil baby so much already," she said.

"I was going to see whether she was a boy or girl. They showed her face and she looked normal, then the nurse confirmed she was a girl, but I knew that deep down already.

"Then they put it back on her face and she was just looking right at me like that.

"I said 'she looks like a ghost' in the doctor's office and the doctor said 'yeah, that's very normal'. She looked a bit crazy."

Carrington shared the pictures to Facebook and described her little daughter as a "f*cking creep". At least she's come to terms with it as she admitted she "loves this devil baby so much already".