The surprising benefits of breastfeeding: more than just nutrition

While many recognise the benefits of breastfeeding, some surprising aspects are less frequently discussed. Breastfeeding is far more than a means of nourishment; it is a complex biological marvel with profound advantages for both mother and child. Lizeth Kruger, Dis-Chem Baby City’s National Clinic Executive, sheds light on the extraordinary nature of breastfeeding by highlighting lesser-known scientific aspects and educating on the various feeding options available.

"Breastfeeding is an extraordinary process that extends beyond providing nutrition to fostering a connection that supports the health of both mother and baby," says Kruger Kruger explores some fascinating and often surprising facts about breastfeeding, underscoring its importance in supporting maternal and infant health: Breastmilk composition changes over time

Breastmilk is not a static substance; it dynamically changes to meet the evolving needs of the growing infant. In the first few days after birth, colostrum, a thick and nutrient-rich liquid packed with antibodies, provides essential nourishment for the newborn. This then transitions into transitional milk within a week or two, before settling into mature milk that offers a balanced nutritional profile throughout the breastfeeding journey.

Breastmilk is a remarkable source of nourishment for infants, constantly adapting to meet their needs. At the start of a feeding session, babies consume foremilk, which is thinner and rich in lactose, providing immediate energy. A mother's body also adjusts the composition of breastmilk based on her diet. Picture: Brianna Lisa Photography/Pexels As feeding continues, they receive hindmilk, which is thicker and creamier, packed with fats that support sustained growth and development. A mother's body also adjusts the composition of breastmilk based on her diet. Even if her diet isn't perfect, her body prioritises ensuring that breastmilk contains all the essential nutrients needed for the baby's health.

This adaptability makes breastmilk uniquely suited for nourishing a growing infant. Breastfeeding aids maternal health Breastfeeding provides numerous health benefits for both mums and babies. It helps the womb shrink back to its pre-pregnancy size faster, reducing bleeding after birth.

Breastfeeding also aids weight loss after pregnancy by burning extra calories. This close connection between mum and child shows how breastfeeding supports the health and well-being of both. Breastmilk contains over 200 beneficial compounds Breastmilk is often praised for its essential nutrients, but it offers much more than most people realise.

According to Kruger, breast milk contains over 200 beneficial compounds, including hormones, enzymes, growth factors, and antibodies that help protect babies from infections and diseases. One of breastmilk's unique features is its ability to provide tailored immune support. It contains specific antibodies that fight off germs the mother and baby have been exposed to, offering personalized protection for the infant. These compounds not only boost the baby's immune system but also aid in brain development and overall health.

Additionally, breastmilk is perfectly suited to a baby's developing digestive system, reducing the risk of stomach issues and infections. Breastfeeding boosts cognitive development Studies have shown that breastfeeding is linked to enhanced cognitive development in children. The presence of essential fatty acids, such as DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid), in breast milk plays a crucial role in brain development.

Additionally, the act of breastfeeding fosters a close bond between mother and child, which supports emotional and cognitive growth. Research suggests that breastfed children often exhibit improved cognitive skills and may even achieve higher IQ scores later in life. Expressing breastmilk offers flexibility and freedom

According to the Chairperson of the Infant Feeding Association, Nazneem Khan, alternative feeding methods, such as expressed breastmilk and donor breastmilk, play an important role in supporting mothers who may face challenges with breastfeeding. “For mothers who are unable to breastfeed directly, expressing breastmilk is a valuable alternative. It allows for the maintenance of lactation while offering convenience. “This method ensures that infants still receive the benefits of breastmilk even when direct breastfeeding is not possible.