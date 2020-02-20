The tell-tale sign that Meghan Markle could be expecting baby No.2









While stepping off a commercial flight, she was carrying what appeared to be a laptop in a black case under one arm, and a duffel bag in her hand. Picture: YouTube.com Even though they've escaped to a life of seclusion in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will never be out of the public eye. Now eagle-eyed royal watchers believe they've come across a tell-tale sign that says Meghan might be expecting another baby. The couple, who welcomed baby Archie about nine months ago, were pictured for the first time in public since their move to Canada. And it's led to speculation that the 38-year-old may be expecting their second child. According to Britain's The Express, Meghan was spotted mimicking something she did right before her first pregnancy was announced.

While stepping off a commercial flight, she was carrying what appeared to be a laptop in a black case under one arm, and a duffel bag in her hand. Could this be a sign that she was trying to hide a burgeoning baby bump?

Royal fans noticed that she did exactly the same thing when she stepped off a plane in Australia on the same day the couple announced Markle's pregnancy.

Twitter investigators were quick to jump on the similarities. “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly turned down Oscars invitation I’m guessing she’s pregnant," tweeted one.

Another said “Royal fans are convinced Meghan Markle is pregnant again after a picture shows her in a black dress with her hand over her belly.”

In the meantime, the couple will officially step down from royal duties on March 31.

Buckingham Palace announced the exit will also see the couple close their Buckingham Palace office, though they will continue to be represented through their UK foundation team from April 1 onwards, Bang Showbiz reported.

The new guidance states Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will continue working with their existing patronages and are working to build a new non-profit organisation.

The couple will also retain their HRH titles, but will not actively use them.