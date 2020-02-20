Even though they've escaped to a life of seclusion in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will never be out of the public eye.
Now eagle-eyed royal watchers believe they've come across a tell-tale sign that says Meghan might be expecting another baby.
The couple, who welcomed baby Archie about nine months ago, were pictured for the first time in public since their move to Canada. And it's led to speculation that the 38-year-old may be expecting their second child.
According to Britain's The Express, Meghan was spotted mimicking something she did right before her first pregnancy was announced.