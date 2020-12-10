There’s another royal baby on its way

Zara Tindall is pregnant. The 39-year-old royal is set to welcome her third child with her husband Mike Tindall, after the former rugby star confirmed her pregnancy during an episode of his ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ podcast. Mike - who already has two daughters, six-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena, with Zara - told his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.” The sports star, 42, also said he’d like to have a son this time around after already welcoming two daughters. He added: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!”

When asked about the baby’s due date, Mike insisted the couple are keeping that information private, before adding they’ve not yet told their daughters the news.

He said: "We like to play our cards close to the chest. We haven't told Mia yet because we knew she would tell everyone at school. Now that we've gone through the scan, yes, of course we'll tell her.”

And the couple know Mia will be over the moon with the news, as she’s been desperate for another younger sibling for some time.

Mike explained: "She'll be happy about it, she's been requesting another sister or brother, so we've hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now. Lena's growing up - she's two-and-a-half now - she wants something younger to play with and dress up!”

Zara and Mike have been married since 2011, and following the birth of Mia, the Queen’s granddaughter suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages before welcoming her second child, Lena.

And Mike has said Zara is being extra “careful” with her latest pregnancy in the hopes she can avoid another devastating loss.

He said: "Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it."