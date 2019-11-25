Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo has become a beacon of hope for many young South African women.
The first black Miss SA who was crowned soon after the country was a fledgling democracy, Kumalo has paved the way for many to follow.
In her autobiography 'Bassie – My Journey of Hope', she documents her life journey, including her relationships with mentors like Nelson Mandela.
She also shares the secrets of her success and all the lessons she’s learnt along the way. In the book, Kumalo reveals another side to her by revealing the pressures of being in a high-profile marriage to Romeo Kumalo. And then there's the couple's heartbreaking struggle to have a family.