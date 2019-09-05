Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are planning to have a fifth child. Picture: AP

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are "going to have" a fifth child together. The 61-year-old actor - who has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 15 months, with the yoga instructor, as well as Ireland, 23, with ex-wife Kim Basinger - admitted he and his spouse are planning to expand their family but stressed that she isn't pregnant just yet.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of Kevin Nealon's "Hiking With Kevin", Baldwin said: "We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We're having another one. We're gonna have a fifth baby."

Kevin then asked: "It's in the oven?"

His guest replied: "No. No, no, no. Not that I know of."

After the clip aired, Hilaria revealed even friends were now mistakenly of the belief that she is pregnant again.

She wrote on Instagram: "I just got a call from a friend congratulating me on being pregnant."

She then jokingly added: "Why didn't anyone tell me I'm having a fifth child right now? I really wish the news would keep me up to date on these things...I hate being the last to know something as important as this."

In April, she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

She shared a family photo and wrote on Instagram at the time: "There was no heartbeat today at my scan... so it's over... but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here.

"I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories.

"We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you (sic)"