Richard Gere's wife is pregnant. Picture: AP Richard Gere's wife is pregnant. The 70-year-old actor is reportedly expecting his second child with wife Alejandra Silva, just nine months after the 36-year-old beauty gave birth to their son Alexander. According to Spanish magazine Hola!, Alejandra is three months into her pregnancy. She already has six-year-old son Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland, while Richard and ex-wife Carey Lowell are parents to 19-year-old Homer. Richard previously admitted he has no worries about being an older father.

Asked if it was something that concerned him, he said: "Not at all. No."

The couple had kept very tight-lipped on whether they were expecting a son or daughter.

Richard said: "Nobody knows because we haven't told anybody."

Meanwhile, the 'Pretty Woman' star recently admitted he "instantly" fell in love with his wife.

The Hollywood star felt a connection he'd never experienced before when he first met the blonde beauty almost five years ago.

Asked if he fell in love at first sight, he said: "Instant from my side. I instantly became happy just looking at her. It was one of those powerful things.

And pressed on if he's felt the same connection in the past, he said: "Yes, I've been married three times, but it didn't happen with the kind of power of this one. But I do remember the first time I met each of my wives."

Alejandra revealed she and her spouse were expecting their first child together last September.

The publicist shared a picture of the happy couple getting a blessing by the Buddhist leader, the Dalai Lama, to announce their happy news.

Gere is not the only Hollywood celeb to become a father later in life. Charlie Chaplin took the prize for being the oldest new dad. His wife, Oona O'Neil, gave birth to their youngest son Christopher James in 1962 when Chaplin was 73 years old, according to Hollywood.com.

Another famous dad is Robert DeNiro who was 68 years old in 2011 when he and his second wife, Grace Hightower, welcomed their daughter Helen Grace, who was born via surrogate.

