WATCH: Ayanda Thabethe confirms pregnancy, reveals baby bump

Congratulations are in order for television star and model Ayanda Thabethe, who recently announced her pregnancy on social media. The star started teasing fans with a series of white images on her Instagram until she broke the exciting news that she’s expecting her first child.

The former Top Billing host took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 1.9 million fans. Unveiling her baby bump, the star shared a breathtaking video of herself walking on sand dunes during a maternity photo-shoot. The caption of the video reads: “More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything, I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come …”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ayandathabethe_ The star is wearing a stunning white dress, revealing her growing baby bump. She later posted a picture of herself, captioning it: “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine”. The star thanked all her fans for their “overwhelming love poured on the announcement of my greatest blessing yet. 🤍” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ayandathabethe_ Ayanda adds to the long celebrities including radio and television personality Dineo Ranaka, gospel singer Dr Winnie Mashaba, actress Gugu Gumede who managed to keep their pregnancies under wraps.

Ayanda was previously married to television sportscaster Andile Ncube. After her divorce, she dated rapper Zulu Mkathini, formerly known as Dash. But it seems this time, the star has decided to keep the identity of her partner secret. Shortly after the big announcement, fans and friends including Connie Ferguson, DJ Zinhle, Londie London, Zenande Mfenyana, Anele Mdoda congratulated the star and wished her well on her new journey to motherhood.