WATCH: Bindi Irwin shares video of baby’s ultrasound with fans

Bindi Irwin gushed about how "beautiful" her baby daughter is whilst watching her ultrasound. The 22-year-old conservationist - who is the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin - has shared a video of the moment she and her spouse saw the unborn tot wriggle for the first time. She said in the clip on Instagram: "This is so exciting. Look at our daughter! She's so beautiful." Chandler said: "Wow, you can see her heartbeat there. Oh my goodness, she is beautiful." Irwin added: "And busy!"

And her husband agreed: "Very, very active."

In the caption, Bindi wrote: "Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can’t wait for her to be here next year."

The pair announced their pregnancy news five months after they got married at her family's Australia Zoo in March.

Bindi posted a photo of her and Chandler, 24, holding up a baby-sized version of their Australia Zoo outfits.

She wrote: "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

"Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Meanwhile, a source recently said Bindi and Chandler have been “enjoying every element” of her pregnancy so far.

They explained: “They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans.

“Bindi decided right from the get-go it would be great to share her entire pregnancy journey on social media, and Chandler’s been taking photos and helping her with the posts – as has her brother, Robert, and mom Terri.”

They also claimed the couple have been “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives,” whilst they await their baby’s arrival.