WATCH: Chrissy Teigen returns to social media for first time since losing her baby

Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media for the first time since losing her baby. The 34-year-old model - who lost her third child due to pregnancy complications last month - commented on a post shared on the Betches Instagram account. Kara Morehart wrote on the platform: "Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?' (sic)" In response, Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - said: "Finally, a giggle. Thank you." Chrissy and John lost their baby on September 30, one month after revealing they were expecting a baby boy.

The model announced the news of her Instagram account and shared photographs from the hospital.

Chrissy wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. (sic)"