WATCH: Duchess Meghan feeling 'great' about pregnancy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pregnant Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is "feeling great, happy and healthy", while her husband Prince Harry is "delighted" at the idea of being a dad again. The Duchess of Sussex is "feeling great". The 39-year-old royal is expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry and the former 'Suits' star - who also has 21-month-old son Archie with her spouse - is said to be doing well and in good health. A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Meghan is feeling great, happy and healthy. “Meghan and Harry are thrilled to give Archie a sibling and over the moon to be expanding their family."

And Harry, 36, is equally thrilled at the thought of being a father again.

The source said: "Harry is delighted. He loves being a father and his friends say he has been beaming with pride when they shared the news with [them].”

Meghan tragically suffered a miscarriage last July so her new pregnancy is a "dream come true" for the couple.

The insider said: "Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

“It’s a dream come true. … Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”

And the pair aren't worried about the demands of raising two young children.

The insider said: "Some couples feel overwhelmed by having two children so close in age, [Harry and Meghan are] used to having a lot on their plate and multitasking.”

And they won't be hiring a "team of nannies" to help because they know they can rely on Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

The source said: “Doria loves being a grandma and looking after Archie.”

The royal couple announced their baby news in a statement on Sunday.

Their representative said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”