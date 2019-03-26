Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the New Zealand House to sign the book of condolence on behalf of the Royal Family in London. Picture: Reuters

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expecting their first baby, royal watchers are hoping to get their hands on any news about the impending arrival. What we do know so far is that baby Sussex will be delivered by a royal gynaecologist. And, according to The Independent, the current royal surgeon-gynaecologist is Alan Farthing, while the royals’ consultant obstetrician is Guy Thorpe-Beeston. Both of them helped deliver the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children.

Another royal tradition dictates that the Queen has full legal custody of any child born into the British royal family. This is according to a law enacted more than three centuries ago.

Still no word on where the baby will be born, but St Mary's Hospital seems to be the popular choice for the royals.

Harry and Meghan could announce the birth via Buckingham Palace or choose to go completely left field. We'll never really know until the big event.