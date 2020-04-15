WATCH: Fans can't get enough of Ciara's cute gender reveal video
American singer and dancer Ciara Princess Harris-Wilson revealed the gender of her unborn baby with her footballer husband Russell Wilson.
Ciara, who has two kids, a boy that she had in 2014 with ex fiance, Future as well as a 2-year-old daughter with Wilson is having another baby boy.
The "Ride" hitmaker and her husband took to social media to share the gender of their unborn baby. Willson posted a cute video of their little family with the caption "Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara Prince 🤴🏽 or Princess👸🏽???"
Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 14, 2020
Prince 🤴🏽 or Princess👸🏽??? pic.twitter.com/JcI9mLUQEp
Ciara and Wilson announced the pregnancy in January this year. Their fans were ecstatic after they revealed the gender of the unborn baby and these are some of the reactions.
Two boyz celebratin’ on the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/Qy9LwxPV5R— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 14, 2020
The baby in the womb pic.twitter.com/6dQk0fA2yL— Davi Morais (@dvmorais_) April 14, 2020
Once again:
— "Tuck Frump" (@MadamPrez328) April 14, 2020
Russell isn't a "STEPDAD", He's the dad that stepped up!!!
Ciara really broke up with Future and start thriving. She blessed and living her best life. They in love love too. You love to see it!— StaySleep-_- 🤫 (@PJ_Stay_Sleep) April 14, 2020
Ciara is a perfect example of how you always will find happiness the moment you leave a toxic relationship— . (@ntobearler) April 14, 2020But obviously, there had to be a little bit of troll.
Lil future running around like he doesn’t have 15 brothers already. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CpQGhrWclN— Josh💼🖊🤙🏼❄️.,esq (@TheCoolLawGuy) April 14, 2020