Ciara is expecting a baby boy. Picture: Instagram.
WATCH: Fans can't get enough of Ciara's cute gender reveal video

By Lifestyle reporter Time of article published 3h ago

American singer and dancer Ciara Princess Harris-Wilson revealed the gender of her unborn baby with her footballer husband Russell Wilson. 

Ciara, who has two kids, a boy that she had in 2014 with ex fiance, Future as well as a  2-year-old daughter with Wilson is having another baby boy. 

The "Ride" hitmaker and her husband took to social media to share the gender of their unborn baby. Willson posted a cute video of their little family with the caption "Gender Reveal Time!  @Ciara  Prince 🤴🏽 or Princess👸🏽???" 


Ciara and Wilson announced the pregnancy in January this year. Their fans were ecstatic after they revealed the gender of the unborn baby and these are some of the reactions. 

