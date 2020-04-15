WATCH: Fans can't get enough of Ciara's cute gender reveal video





Ciara, who has two kids, a boy that she had in 2014 with ex fiance, Future as well as a 2-year-old daughter with Wilson is having another baby boy.





The "Ride" hitmaker and her husband took to social media to share the gender of their unborn baby. Willson posted a cute video of their little family with the caption "Gender Reveal Time! @Ciara Prince 🤴🏽 or Princess👸🏽???"

