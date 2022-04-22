WATCH: Fans impressed by Blue Mbombo’s water birth

Former reality TV star and influencer Blue Mbombo is one of many women who are having 2022 babies. The award-winning model recently gave birth to a baby girl, Duchess, and documented the journey.

She did it the traditional way via water birth, which took less than 30 minutes. She describes her pregnancy as the most fulfilling journey ever. “I’m so proud of myself for pushing for only 26 min (minutes) without an epidural. Also grateful for the support from my man, twinny, midwife and doula. I almost got discouraged for wanting a natural birth. Many said I was ‘brave’ I laughed coz (because) I’m not, I’M A WOMAN,” she said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) She also shared her birth video on Twitter, where she gave her followers insight into what it was like to do a water birth. “I think giving birth is the same, the environment was very calming, which made it easier I believe. I’d do it over and over again,” she said. Perfect way to give birth! The only Natural Way! — Last Pharoah (@AZmxesibe) April 20, 2022 Her friend, Ayanda Thabethe, also gave birth to a baby boy last month and documented her journey.

