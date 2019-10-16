London - Babies may be being born in space within the next 12 years, say scientists.
Dr Egbert Edelbroek, founder of SpaceBorn United, said his company is designing missions during which women can give birth in orbit.
It is aiming for 24 to 36-hour trips during which labour could take place, Dr Edelbroek told a space science summit in Germany this week.
"It is only possible thanks to a very thorough selection procedure," he said. Mothers would have to have had two flawless deliveries before taking part.
"This is only possible, for now, in Lower Earth Orbit (LEO), and it is only possible thanks to a very thorough selection procedure," he said.