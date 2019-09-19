Shay shared her wild night out on her YouTube channel with an episode of her pregnancy diary. Picture: YouTube.com

Shay Mitchell held her baby shower in a strip club. Although the 32-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Matte Babel - originally didn't want a baby shower, she decided to go ahead and have one at a performance of Magic Mike Live at the Avalon in Hollywood.

Mitchell shared her wild night out on her YouTube channel with an episode of her pregnancy diary, Almost Ready and revealed she had changed her mind about the party.

She said: "I know I said that I wasn't gonna have a baby shower but a few things changed and I decided I was going to."

Viewers could see Mitchell having a wild night out as she received a lap dance on stage at her "baby bachelorette".

She was joined by pals including celebrity trainer Nichelle Hines and Arrow actress Elysia Rotaru.

And while Mitchell was enjoying her night at Magic Mik', her partner was texting her to see how she was getting on.

Unaware she was at a strip show, he texted: "Hey babe how's it going? Do you guys want snacks?”

Meanwhile, things turned serious later in the episode when Mitchell said she was nervous about giving birth.

She told her pals: "I'm terrified of giving birth. It's just a lot."

She said she and Babel have already decided on a name for their daughter.

"Matte would support me no matter what I want to do. At the end of the day, if he's having fun with it, we're both having fun with it. He's the best partner I could ever ask for."

Mitchell is due to give birth in October, but the couple are hoping their baby comes a little earlier, as Babel wants his daughter to be born under the Libra star sign, which runs from September 23 to October 23.

In a YouTube video last month, Mitchell said: "Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra."

And Babel confirmed: "Yeah, I want her to be a Libra. Because then, while I'm outnumbered by gender, we're similar in terms of personalities."