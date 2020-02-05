Grimes claims pregnancy has taken its toll on her skin.
The 31-year-old singer is expecting her first child with Elon Musk - who she has been dating since 2018 - and has said she has been suffering with “super red” skin over the past few months as a result of her pregnancy.
She bemoaned: “I don’t know if everyone has this but when I got knocked up my skin turned super red and is just constantly covered in … stuff. Doing makeup is way harder when you’re pregnant for some reason.”
And whilst Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - isn’t having the best of luck with her skin, she did credit pregnancy with making her hair look better than ever.