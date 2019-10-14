Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are having a baby girl.
The happy couple are currently expecting their fifth child together, and in an Instagram video posted by Hilaria on Saturday, it has been revealed they are set to welcome another daughter into their brood.
In the video, the couple’s four children - Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 16 months - are led into a room by their parents, where they each receive their own baby doll swaddled in a white blanket.
Hilaria, 35, then encourages the tots to open up the blanket to reveal the sex of their unborn sibling.