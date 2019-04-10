Sources stressed that Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their first child within weeks. Picture: Reuters

London - The Duchess of Sussex is considering a home birth at Windsor later this month, friends have revealed. Meghan, 37, is keen to follow in the Queen’s footsteps by having a midwife-led birth at Frogmore Cottage, the new home she shares with Prince Harry on the Berkshire estate.

The Queen was born at the Mayfair home of her grandparents and gave birth to each of her four children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

Sources stressed that Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their first child within weeks, have not ruled out a hospital delivery because a woman having a baby over the age of 35 is at an increased risk of premature birth or the need for an epidural or caesarean.

But a friend in America said the duchess – who still practices yoga daily and has "sailed" through her pregnancy – is in extremely good health and sees no reason why she could not enjoy a safe delivery in the privacy of the cottage.

"It is her favoured choice," the source said, "but it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time."

If she does go ahead with a home birth, Meghan could give birth without any pain relief at all, but would also have the option of gas and air, a warm bath, a birth pool, TENS (a machine that uses small, electrical impulses to reduce pain and muscle spasms) or relaxation techniques such as hypnobirthing, which Californian Meghan – who very much favours alternative therapies – is believed to have been studying with Harry.

It is understood that the 34-year-old prince would be by his wife’s side "every step of the way". The option would also have the added benefit of giving the couple the privacy they crave.

Daily Mail